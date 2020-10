The quarterfinals for the 2020 French Open continues on Wedneday.

The action starts early, with matches in the men’s singles, women’s singles and women’s doubles competitions.

Notably, first-seeded Novak Djokovic faces off against Pablo Carreño Busta to try and earn a spot in the last four.

Here’s how to tune in:

When: Wednesday, Oct. 7, between 6 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: Tennis Channel

Live Stream: FuboTV — Free Trial

Thumbnail photo via Jerry Lai/USA TODAY Sports Images