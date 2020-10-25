Giants Aware Of Video Showing Maskless Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley At Bar

Two of the New York Giants’ biggest names could have a COVID-19 problem on their hands.

The team is looking into a video that allegedly showed Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley having a drink with a woman at a bar in Manhattan without masks or social distancing Friday night, according to ESPN. The bar reportedly was not open to the public.

“We are looking into the nature and context of what is on the video,” the team said in a statement.

The video originally was uploaded to Instagram but has since been removed.

ESPN’s report states “team discipline is unlikely,” though the NFL still could choose to do so.

NFL executive vice president Troy Vincent this week sent a memo warning teams of potential consequences should COVID-19 impact more games.

Thumbnail photo via Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports Images