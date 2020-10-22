Giants-Eagles Betting Preview: Trends, Props, Pick For Thursday Night Game

The New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles will enter their Week 7 matchup with a combined two wins.

And yet, both teams have a real shot to win the NFC East this season.

The division, currently led by the 2-4 Dallas Cowboys, is an absolute dumpster fire, and it’s becomingly increasingly likely the 2020 NFC East champ will own a sub-.500 record. So while this primetime contest features two lousy teams, it all but surely will have playoff implications.

Here’s our betting preview for Giants-Eagles. Lines, totals and props are provided by consensus date.

New York Giants at (-4.5) Philadelphia Eagles

Total: 45

BETTING TRENDS

The Giants actually haven’t been a disastrous been thus far this season, which they deserve some credit for considering they’ve been without superstar running back Saquon Barkley since Week 2. New York owns a 3-3 against-the-spread record, with road covers against the 5-1 Chicago Bears and 4-2 Los Angeles Rams. The Giants also flirted with a Week 1 cover against the unbeaten Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Eagles haven’t been as successful, owning a 2-4 ATS record. But they’ve particularly struggled as a betting favorite, highlighted by an 0-3 mark in such situations. Included in those trio of defeats is an outright Week 1 loss to the Washington Football Team and a home tie to the Cincinnati Bengals.

As for the over/under, every total in all of the Eagles’ games to date were settled at 47 points or less. The over has cashed in all but two of Philadelphia’s six contests, and the two outliers missed by narrow margins (23-23 tie against Cincinnati, total of 47; 25-20 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, total of 45.5). The Giants sit on the complete opposite end of the spectrum, as the over only has cashed in two of the six tilts.

PROPS

First-half line, total

Philadelphia -2.5, 22.5

First touchdown scorer

Boston Scott +600

Devonta Freeman +900

Travis Fulgham +1050

DeSean Jackson +1200

Dallas Goedert +1200

Corey Clement +1200

Passing yards

Carson Wentz over/under 249.5 yards

Daniel Jones over/under 232.5 yards

Rushing yards

Devonta Freeman over/under 54.5 yards

Boston Scott over/under 49.5 yards

Receiving yards

Travis Fulgham over/under 58.5 yards

Darius Slayton over/under 49.5 yards

PICK

Giants +4.5

Wentz’s supporting cast seemingly is diminished with each passing week. The Eagles on Thursday will be without star tight end Zach Ertz and feature back Miles Sanders, though Jackson is expected to return following a three-game absence.

Wentz probably will need to take to the air early and often, as Scott isn’t exactly a feared rushing threat. Not to mention, the Giants have allowed the eighth-fewest rushing yards per game entering Week 7. New York hasn’t been as strong against the pass, but it will be dealing with the likes of Fulgham, Greg Ward and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside.

The Giants grinded out a win in Week 6, but Washington’s defense arguably is better than Philadelphia’s. We believe Freeman will be able to take advantage of the Eagles’ weak run defense, and Daniel Jones and Co. will sneak in a handful of chunk plays as New York improves to 4-0 against the spread on the road in 2020.

