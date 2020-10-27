Has Bout With COVID-19 Been Impacting Cam Newton’s Play? Bill Belichick Responds

There’s no denying it: Cam Newton has not looked the same the last two games.

That, of course, comes following his return to action after contracting COVID-19.

Newton missed a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs due to a bout with the coronavirus, and in the two games since, he’s been a mess. In losses to the Denver Broncos and San Francisco 49ers, he’s gone a combined 26-for-40 for 255 yards with no touchdowns and five interceptions.

Not good.

That’s begged the question, has Newton’s play been impacted by COVID-19? Bill Belichick shared his thoughts Tuesday morning.

“I don’t think so,” Belichick said in his video press conference. “I don’t think that there’s any — I mean, we would have listed it on the injury report if there was — but I don’t think he’s had any symptoms the whole way.”

The 31-year-old remains the starter as the Patriots gear up to face the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images