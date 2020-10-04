Heat Confident They Can Pull Off Comeback Against Lakers In NBA Finals

Well, this certainly isn’t the way the Miami Heat wanted things to go in the NBA Finals.

Miami currently finds itself in a 2-0 hole to the Lakers after Los Angeles dominated Games 1 and 2 of the best-of-seven series. What’s more, the Heat very likely might be without stars Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic due to injuries, adding to the team’s already precarious situation.

But there’s no quit in this Heat squad.

“We don’t give a (expletive) what everybody else thinks,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said after Game 2, via ESPN’s Malika Andrews. “What will it take? Whatever is necessary. Simple as that. If you want something badly enough, you’ll figure it out. Our group is stubborn, persistent, and we just need to figure out how to overcome this opponent.”

Jimmy Butler hasn’t been one to doubt the Heat, especially when it comes to the Finals. He didn’t think they were underdogs entering the series, and he still thinks they have a shot.

“We’re never giving up,” Butler said. “We’re going to fight, and we’re going to ride with this thing ’til the wheels fall off. It’s not over. We’re just down 0-2; we got to do something special. We’re capable of it. I wouldn’t want to be in the trenches with any other guys except for the ones that we have.

“… We believe in one another,” Butler added. “We got to play damn near perfect in order to beat those guys. We’ve yet to do it. And if we don’t do it soon, it’s not going to be pretty.”

Miami can turn things around in Game 3, which tips off Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET. If not, they’ll find themselves in a difficult spot.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images