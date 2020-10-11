Heat Vs. Lakers Live Stream: Watch NBA Finals Game 6 Online, On TV

The Los Angeles Lakers were unable to finish the job against the Miami Heat on Friday night.

The Purple and Gold will have another chance to claim the NBA’s most coveted hardware Sunday.

The Lakers and Heat are set to meet for Game 6 of the NBA Finals. Should Miami stave off elimination once again, the sides will meet Tuesday night for a winner-take-all Game 7.

Here’s how to watch Heat vs. Lakers Game 6 online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Oct. 11 at 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN

