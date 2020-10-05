Henrik Lundqvist Posts Cryptic Tweet, Sends NHL Twitter Into Frenzy

Henrik Lundqvist’s time is up with the New York Rangers, but he apparently isn’t done with hockey just yet.

The netminder parted ways with the Rangers on Wednesday after 15 seasons in New York. But four days later, Lundqvist posted a cryptic tweet suggesting he still wants to be part of a team.

“I still love to compete. I still love the game and I still want to WIN!” he wrote.

I still love to compete. I still love the game and I still want to WIN! — Henrik Lundqvist (@HLundqvist30) October 4, 2020

Well, that got Twitter all riled up. And fans made sure to weigh in on his eerie post.