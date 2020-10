Change can be scary. But Henrik Lundqvist is embracing it.

The goalie signed a one-year deal with the Washington Capitals on Friday after spending the first 15 seasons of his NHL career with the New York Rangers.

New York bought out the final year of Lundqvist’s contract.

But the 38-year-old is excited for his new chapter.

A new journey begins with ONE goal in mind. I’m really excited and grateful for the opportunity to join the @Capitals

See you soon, DC!#ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/DuShlGUwGR — Henrik Lundqvist (@HLundqvist30) October 9, 2020

Lundqvist has a slew of accomplishments, but has yet to win a Stanley Cup. Maybe that time will come as a member of the Capitals.

Thumbnail photo via Sergei Belski/USA TODAY Sports Images