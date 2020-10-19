Here Are Updated NASCAR Playoff Standings After Joey Logano’s Kansas Win

Only three races remain in the NASCAR Playoffs.

Joey Logano earned a victory Sunday in the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway to clinch a spot in the Championship 4. The other three drivers who will join Logano as championship-eligible drivers at Phoenix Raceway will be determined over the next two weeks.

Here are the updated NASCAR Playoffs standings with two Round of 8 races remaining:

Logano is seeking his second NASCAR championship in three seasons. The Connecticut native won the Cup Series title in 2018.

Next up is the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500, scheduled for Sunday afternoon at Texas Motor Speedway.

Thumbnail photo via Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Sports Images