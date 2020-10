The Bruins worked out a good deal with defenseman Matt Grzelcyk.

Boston on Saturday announced it re-signed the 26-year-old Charlestown, Mass. native to a new deal, avoiding arbitration with the restricted free agent.

Grzelcyk’s four-year contract is worth $14.75 million, carrying an AAV of $3,687,500.

Here’s where that puts Boston against the salary cap, via PuckPedia.

After signing RFA Grzelcyk to 4 year $3.6875M Cap Hit Deal per @HackswithHaggs @PierreVLeBrun, #Bruins have $7.35M Projected Cap Space w/ 22 Players (13F/7D/2G).



RFA: Debruskhttps://t.co/2o0hsHzUIy — PuckPedia (@PuckPedia) October 17, 2020

Bruins left winger Jake DeBrusk remains a restricted free agent.

