Here’s Look At Bruins’ Salary Cap Situation After Craig Smith Signing

The Boston Bruins aren’t in the greatest salary cap situation, but by no means are they in cap hell.

After the prudent inking of Craig Smith to a three-year deal that carries a $3.1 million annual cap hit, the Bruins are left with a little over $11.7 million in cap space.

Here’s a look at the Bruins’ current cap situation, via @BruinsCapSpace on Twitter.

Update. Bruins sign Craig Smith to 3 year deal. Leaving about $11.7M in cap space for next season's roster. pic.twitter.com/dZYSh6le7u — $11.7M=BruinsCapspace (@bruinscapspace) October 10, 2020

With Jake DeBrusk, Matt Grzelcyk and Karson Kuhlman among the restricted free agents still needing contracts and Zdeno Chara an unrestricted free agent, the Smith deal allows the Bruins to take care of those items comfortably.