Here’s NHL Draft Analyst’s Take On Mason Lohrei, Bruins’ Second-Round Pick

The Boston Bruins used their first pick of the 2020 NHL Draft on a player that might’ve been a reach, but has obvious appeal.

Boston picked 19-year-old Mason Lohrei from the USHL’s Green Bay Gamblers. The left-shot defenseman put up eight goals and 29 assists in 48 games for Green Bay last season, and he’s an Ohio State commit.

Shortly after the pick was made, NHL Draft analyst Steve Kournianos shared his thoughts on Lohrei.

Bruins at 58 draft grab overage defender Mason Lohrei. A little high but totally get it. Read the report. This kid has an incredibly high panic threshold. Heavy but nimble; very high hockey IQ. Future OSU Buckeye. pic.twitter.com/oauN51OLiK — Steve Kournianos (@TheDraftAnalyst) October 7, 2020

Lohrie isn’t the only Bruins prospect playing for Green Bay, either. Jake Schmaltz, who Boston took in the seventh-round of the 2019 draft, also plays for the Gamblers.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images