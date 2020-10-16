Here’s Patriots’ Timeline Since Team’s First Positive COVID-19 Test

It’s now been 14 days since quarterback Cam Newton tested positive for COVID-19.

Since then, the New England Patriots have played in one game (after a one-day delay), had another game postponed (twice), held just two practices and placed a total of five players on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Three of those players — Newton, cornerback Stephon Gilmore and practice squad defensive tackle Bill Murray — were cleared earlier this week and have returned to practice. Newton and Gilmore both are expected to play Sunday against the Denver Broncos.

The Patriots’ schedule again was disrupted Friday, however, when they canceled practice and then reportedly placed reserve center/guard James Ferentz on the COVID list. Sunday’s game remained on as scheduled as of Friday afternoon, but that, as we’ve all learned by now, is subject to change.

Here’s a full timeline of the two weeks that followed Newton’s positive test, which came back late Friday night on Oct. 2:

Saturday, Oct. 3: Newton placed on reserve/COVID-19 list; Patriots-Chiefs postponed from Sunday to Monday

Sunday: Facility closed

Monday: Patriots fly to Kansas City on two separate planes, play Chiefs (26-10 loss), fly home

Tuesday: Gilmore tests positive; Murray placed on reserve/COVID-19 list

Wednesday: No practice; facility closed; Gilmore placed on reserve/COVID-19 list

Thursday: No practice; facility closed; Patriots-Broncos postponed to Monday, Oct. 12

Friday: No practice; facility closed

Saturday, Oct. 10: Light practice with players wearing masks; DT Byron Cowart tests positive

Sunday: Patriots-Broncos postponed to Week 6; no practice; facility closed; Cowart placed on reserve/COVID-19 list

Monday: No practice; facility closed

Tuesday: No practice; facility closed

Wednesday: No practice; players rotate through facility for workouts; Newton removed from reserve/COVID-19 list

Thursday: Practice (all meetings still virtual); Gilmore, Murray removed from reserve/COVID-19 list

Friday: Practice canceled; Ferentz placed on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Broncos are scheduled to fly to New England on Saturday.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images