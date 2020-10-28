What Rays’ Kevin Cash Had To Say About Pulling Blake Snell In World Series

The decision to pull pitcher Blake Snell when he was absolutely dealing in Game 6 of the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers is a controversial one.

Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash opted to go to his bullpen after the starter gave up just his second hit of the night, and the baseball world couldn’t believe it.

Who knows what would have happened had Snell remained in the game with a narrow one-run lead, but as soon as he left the game, the Dodgers managed to take the lead thanks to Mookie Betts.

After Tampa’s season-ending loss, Cash tried to explain his reasoning.

“The only motive was that the lineup the Dodgers feature is as potent as any in the league,” Cash said, via Jeff Passan. “Personally, I felt Blake had done his job and then some. Mookie coming around the third time. I totally value and respect the questions that come with it.”

Rays manager Kevin Cash: "The only motive was that the lineup the Dodgers feature is as potent as any in the league. Personally, I felt Blake had done his job and then some. Mookie coming around the third time. I totally value and respect the questions that come with it." — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) October 28, 2020

This one probably is going to haunt Cash for some time.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports Images