Here’s What Tony Romo Misses Most About Playing Football, Time In NFL

Believe it or not, it’s been more than three years since Tony Romo last played in an NFL game.

Romo played the final snap of his NFL career Jan. 1, 2017 in the Dallas Cowboys’ regular season finale against the Philadelphia Eagles. He’s since moved to the broadcast booth and become one of CBS’ most popular analysts.

But that doesn’t mean he’s stopped thinking about his love for football. He recently revealed what he misses most about the game to Golf.com.

“Competition was joy,” Romo said. “But I liked it because I wanted to go improve. I used to have pure joy going to bed at night thinking that I got better. And that the next day, you were finally going to see the real version of what you always wanted to be. That gave me a great feeling.”

Romo has taken up golf since exiting the NFL. (He’s pretty good at it, too.) And while it isn’t exactly the same, it still appears to fill a void for him.

“With football I think I’ve taken that and moved it over (to golf),” Romo said. “Obviously walking out and having 100,000 people cheering when you score a touchdown or you win a game late, those are rare feelings right there.”

Romo has found plenty of success off the football field, but clearly, his heart remains on the gridiron.

Thumbnail photo via Ray Carlin/USA TODAY Sports Images