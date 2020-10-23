Here’s When Antonio Brown Is Expected To Sign With Tampa Bay Buccaneers

It looks like the Antonio Brown-Tom Brady reunion is all but complete.

Brown reportedly will land in Tampa Bay on Friday ahead of a Saturday meeting with the Buccaneers. And once he does, Day 1 of his COVID-19 protocol commences, per NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

“If all goes well — and AB and the #Bucs expect it to — he’ll sign by the beginning of next week and be ready to play in Week 9 after suspension,” Rapoport reported.

Well, that escalated quickly.