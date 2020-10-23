Here’s When Antonio Brown Is Expected To Sign With Tampa Bay Buccaneers

It looks like the Antonio Brown-Tom Brady reunion is all but complete.
Brown reportedly will land in Tampa Bay on Friday ahead of a Saturday meeting with the Buccaneers. And once he does, Day 1 of his COVID-19 protocol commences, per NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.
“If all goes well — and AB and the #Bucs expect it to — he’ll sign by the beginning of next week and be ready to play in Week 9 after suspension,” Rapoport reported.
Well, that escalated quickly.
Brown hasn’t played an NFL game in over year. The last time he played was in Week 2 of the 2019 season when recorded 56 yards and a touchdown on four receptions in his lone game with Brady and the New England Patriots.
The Pats released Brown four days later after additional sexual assault allegations arose and he allegedly intimidated one of his accusers via text.
The NFL suspended Brown on July 31 for eight games following multiple rule violations. The punishment is set to expire after Week 8.
And by Week 9, the Bucs likely will have a new weapon on their hands. (Noting is official yet, however.)