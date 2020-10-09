Here’s When Patriots Plan To Practice Ahead Of Broncos Game

After a week full of virtual meetings and COVID-19 tests, the New England Patriots plan to finally return to the practice field Saturday.

The Patriots are scheduled to hold their first practice of Week 5 at 10:30 a.m. ET on Saturday, the team announced Friday. They then will hold a walkthrough Sunday before hosting the Denver Broncos on Monday evening at Gillette Stadium.

The game was moved from Sunday afternoon to Monday after Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday. Kickoff is set for 5:02 p.m. ET.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick canceled practice Wednesday, Thursday and Friday in the wake of Gilmore’s positive test. Belichick and a handful of Patriots players are scheduled to address the media Saturday.

It remains to be seen whether Gilmore or quarterback Cam Newton, who also is on the reserve/COVID-19 list, will be cleared to return ahead of Monday’s game. Newton missed last week’s road loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, which also was pushed from Sunday to Monday.

Broncos head coach Vic Fangio said Friday his team has been preparing for a Newton-led Patriots offense.

“We’ve been under that assumption the whole time that he would be playing, and then adjust if he’s not just like Kansas City did last week when he got the late positive test in the week,” Fangio told reporters via video conference. “… We’re anticipating Newton playing, but we’ll be ready if he’s not the quarterback.”

The Patriots listed four players on their hypothetical injury report Friday, indicating wide receiver Julian Edelman (knee), offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn (calf), guard Shaq Mason (calf) and defensive tackle Adam Butler (shoulder) would have been limited had the team practiced.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images