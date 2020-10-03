Historic Game 1 Of WNBA Finals Concludes With Storm Series Lead Vs. Aces

Friday night’s WNBA Finals Game 1 between the Seattle Storm and Las Vegas Aces was one for the ages.

Breanna Stewart and Sue Bird led the way as the Storm took the 1-0 series lead in historic fashion.

Stewart tallied the second highest points scored by a player in the WNBA Finals with 37, while also adding playoff career-highs in rebounds and blocks with 15 and four respectfully.

Bird also joined in on the action setting a WNBA Finals record in assists with 16 on the night.

