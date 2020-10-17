How Alex Bregman, Carlos Correa Used 2004 Red Sox To Inspire Comeback

The Houston Astros are in rare company right now, and they’re drawing inspiration from said company.

Thanks to a win Friday night over the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 6 of the American League Championship Series, the Astros have clawed back to extend the series to seven games.

The only other team in MLB history to erase a 3-0 lead in a series and force a Game 7? That, of course, was the 2004 Red Sox.

So to get hyped up for Game 5, Astros infielders Alex Bregman and Carlos Correa decided to pop in an ESPN 30 for 30.

Carlos Correa said he and Alex Bregman watched the 30-for-30 on the Red Sox 3-0 comeback against the Yankees in 2004. He said it was inspiring — Adam Spolane (@AdamSpolane) October 16, 2020

The Astros on Saturday will try and do what the Red Sox did and actually win that decisive Game 7 to go to the World Series. First pitch from Petco Park is set for 8:37 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images