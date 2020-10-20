How Bill Belichick Feels About Jimmy Garoppolo Three Years After Patriots Trade

Nearly three years to the day after the New England Patriots shipped him to San Francisco in a blockbuster trade, Jimmy Garoppolo will make his long-awaited return to Gillette Stadium this Sunday.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick, who begrudgingly dealt Garoppolo to the 49ers for a second-round draft pick on Halloween 2017, still thinks highly of the 28-year-old quarterback.

“I think we all know Jimmy’s a quality player and can do all the things that a good quarterback needs to do,” Belichick said Monday in a video conference. “He led the 49ers to the NFC championship last year. We saw a little bit of him at the end of the year last year in preparation for this game and of course the 2020 games that he’s played in, so I don’t think there’s any question about his skill level and what he’s been able to accomplish and what their team’s been able to accomplish.”

Garoppolo, a second-round pick of the Patriots in 2014, piloted the 49ers to Super Bowl LIV last year in his first full season as an NFL starter. His numbers were solid (fifth in completion percentage, third in yards per attempt, eighth in passer rating), but San Francisco primarily relied on its dominant defense and punishing run game.

The Niners scored 37 points in the NFC Championship Game with Garoppolo throwing just eight passes. He then struggled in the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl, completing just two of his final 10 passes as the Kansas City Chiefs rallied for a 31-20 win.