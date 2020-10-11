How Cam Newton Could Benefit From NFL Rescheduling Broncos-Patriots Game

Denver Broncos players, understandably, were pretty upset about the NFL rescheduling their game against the New England Patriots for the second time.

Cam Newton, however, might be pleased with the league’s decision.

After Newton was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list last week, it was unlikely the star quarterback was going to suit up against the Broncos, even after the game was initially rescheduled to Monday night. But with the matchup now set for next Sunday, Newton seemingly has a chance to take the field against Denver. The 2015 NFL MVP apparently remains asymptomatic.

That would be great for the Patriots, who were doomed by poor quarterback play in their loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. It also would be pretty significant for Newton, who’s playing on an incentive-laden contract.

NFL Media’s Michael Giardi broke down Newton’s playing-time perks on Sunday.

Good news for Newton as well. He has significant playing time % incentives. @spotrac

13%: $250,000

20%: $500,000

30%: $750,000

40%: $1M

50%: $1.25M

60%: $1.5M

60% + Playoffs: $1.75M

70%: $1.75M

70% + Playoffs: $2.25M

80%: $2M

80% + Playoffs: $3M

90%: $2.25M

90% + Playoffs $3.75M https://t.co/hiAdVWxYiO — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) October 11, 2020

The Patriots and Broncos are set to kick off at 1 p.m. ET on Oct. 18 at Gillette Stadium. The NFL needed to alter the scheduling of seven other games after pushing back the Denver-New England contest again.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images