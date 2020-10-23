How David Ortiz, Jason Bay Made Dick Vitale’s Second-Favorite Rays Memory

David Ortiz’s and Jason Bay’s graciousness in defeat earned him special place in Dick Vitale’s heart.

The ESPN college basketball analyst and Tampa Bay Rays superfan revealed to MLB.com’s Matt Monagan this week how the former Boston Red Sox players starred his second-favorite Rays memory. Vitale and his grandkids were celebrating Tampa’s win over Boston in Game 7 of the 2008 ALCS when Oritz and Bay spotted them near the visitor’s dugout at Tropicana Field. Instead of brooding into the Red Sox clubhouse at, Ortiz and Bay decided to gift Vitale and Co. something to make the occasion even sweeter.

“I’m two feet away from the players and I had my grandkids with me. They were five years old,” Vitale said. “Ortiz and Bay are all watching the Rays celebrate and then Papi turns to me, hands me two bats and says, ‘Hey Dickie V, give these to the kids. I have no use for these anymore.’ And Bay did the same thing!”

It’s easy to understand why Vitale cherishes that memory and those keepsakes.

Vitale only ranks the Rays reaching the 2020 World Series higher than his brush with Ortiz and Bay.