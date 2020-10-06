How Did Patriots QB Jarrett Stidham Actually Perform In Season Debut?

The stat line is ugly. Jarrett Stidham completed just 5 of 13 passes for 60 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions in the New England Patriots quarterback’s first career meaningful NFL snaps.

And while Stidham was far from perfect Monday night in New England’s 26-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, his raw numbers — which will generate guffaws among Stidham mockers who didn’t bother to watch the Patriots’ Week 4 matchup — don’t tell the entire story.

Stidham played better than Patriots Week 4 starter Brian Hoyer, which admittedly is setting a low bar for the second-year pro. Hoyer made two unforgivable mistakes in the red zone, costing the Patriots at least six points in a winnable game by eating two sacks.

Stidham’s errors were more understandable. His first interception came on a drop by Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman, who is becoming less and less sure-handed by the season. Stidham said after the game his ball placement could have been better. Sure, that’s probably the case. But it was a catchable ball that shouldn’t have resulted in six points for the other team.

Stidham was under pressure on his second interception. He also underthrew Damiere Byrd who hung back and probably could have made a better fight for the pass. Still, that one was on Stidham as he forced a pass downfield as the Patriots trailed by 16 points with 3:32 left in the contest.