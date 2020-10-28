How Dodgers Players Felt About Justin Turner Celebrating After Positive COVID-19 Test

Apparently nothing was going to stop Justin Turner from celebrating the first World Series title of his Major League Baseball career.

Turner was not on the field as the Los Angeles Dodgers clinched their World Series title Tuesday night. The veteran third baseman was removed from LA’s 3-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays in the eighth inning after testing positive for COVID-19.

The 35-year-old supposedly was ordered to self-isolate upon receiving word of his positive test, though the isolation did not last very long. Roughly an hour into the Dodgers’ on-field celebration, Turner made his way out to the diamond where he held the Commissioner’s Trophy, hugged teammates and took part in a team photo.

Speaking with the media after the game, Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman addressed Turner breaking out of isolation to celebrate with the team.

“He wanted to come out and take a picture with the trophy,” Friedman said, per USA Today Sports. “Him being a free agent, I don’t think anyone was going to stop him from going out. I think he was mindful of other people, especially other people he hasn’t seen around.

“For him, having a chance to take a picture with the trophy was incredibly meaningful.”

Two of the Dodgers’ best players had no qualms with Turner taking part in the festivities.

“He’s part of the team,” Mookie Betts said. “Forget all that. He’s part of the team. We’re not excluding him.”

World Series MVP Corey Seager added: “To have that happen to a guy like that … what he meant to this franchise, this community, it’s gut-wrenching for me. I can’t imagine how he feels. If I could switch with him, I could. It hurts. It hurts a lot.

“He should be out there taking pictures with the trophy.”

Turner took to Twitter after the game and noted he’s currently asymptomatic.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports Images