How Jimmy Butler Turned LeBron James’ Trash Talk Against Him In Game 3

Jimmy Butler wants to clear the air: He’s no trash-talker.

Butler was seen yelling “You’re in trouble” at LeBron James in the fourth quarter of the Miami Heat’s Game 3 win over the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA finals. But there’s more to this than originally meets the eye.

Butler set the record straight after the game.

“First of all, we’re not going to act like I’m talking trash, because I’m not,” he told reporters after the game, via ESPN. “‘Bron said it to me at the end of the first. That’s what happened. I just said it to him in the fourth quarter.”

Jimmy says LeBron told him "you're in trouble" in the first quarter.



He responded by saying the same thing in the fourth 😅 pic.twitter.com/sfJvrgR2AJ — ESPN (@espn) October 5, 2020

Sounds like Game 4 should be plenty interesting, to say the least.

Game 4, by the way, tips off Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET.

