How NASCAR’s Bubba Wallace Reacted To Kyle Larson’s Remorseful Essay

It’s unclear how many people around NASCAR still are in Kyle Larson’s corner, but it appears the exiled driver has a supporter in Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr.

Larson recently published a lengthy, remorseful essay addressing his use of a racial slur during an iRacing event in April. The 28-year-old, who remains suspended by NASCAR and without a ride on the Cup Series, came off as genuinely contrite.

Here’s how Wallace, the only Black full-time driver in NASCAR’s National Series, reacted to Larson’s essay:

Great read, proud of Kyle. https://t.co/JITEKA6a71 — Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) October 5, 2020

While Larson obviously wants to return to NASCAR, perhaps his primary goal is proving to his peers that the comments he made in April don’t define him — or if they once did, he has taken the necessary steps toward bettering himself.

At this point, Larson is saying and doing all the right things.

Thumbnail photo via Wilfredo Lee/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Network Images