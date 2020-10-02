How Nick Wright Will Punish Himself If Patriots Upset Chiefs In Week 4

Nick Wright is so confident the Kansas City Chiefs will take care of business Sunday against the New England Patriots that he made a one-sided bet with his FS1 colleagues.

Wright, a Chiefs fan, declared Friday on “First Things First” that he’ll wear a Cam Newton jersey on the air next week if New England upsets Kansas City in Week 4 at Arrowhead Stadium.

If the Chiefs win, well, nothing happens. Wright isn’t looking for anything in return from Brandon Marshall, Kevin Wildes or Jenna Wolfe.

"If the Patriots beat the Chiefs, I will wear a Cam Newton jersey on this show."



👀 pic.twitter.com/rTwvzQeMvv — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) October 2, 2020

Of course, this hardly is the worst punishment, especially since Wright is a huge Newton supporter despite disliking the Patriots. But it’s fairly interesting to see his confidence level so high.

Bill Belichick has pulled off some interesting tricks before, and the Patriots figure to pose a tough challenge for Patrick Mahomes and Co., even with Kansas City entering the AFC showdown as the heavy favorite.

