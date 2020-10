The Houston Astros are on the brink of elimination, and will roll with Zack Greinke on the mound for Game 4 on Wednesday.

The ace struggled in his last outing and has been experiencing soreness in his arm, but it’s do or die against the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League Championship Series.

Will the Rays pull off the sweep in San Diego after a thrilling Game 3 win?

Here’s how to watch Astros vs. Rays Game 4 online:

When: Wednesday, Oct. 14, at 8:40 p.m. ET

TV: TBS

Live Stream: TBS

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images