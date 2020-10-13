How Tom Brady Feels NFL Is Handling 2020 Season Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Tom Brady is acutely aware of the challenges everyone in the NFL is facing.

The Buccaneers quarterback’s first season with Tampa Bay has been an unusual one, in large part because of the circumstances surrounding the campaign due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Asked Monday about the slew of postponements and obstacles the NFL has had to work through this season, Brady shared his thoughts to Westwood One’s Jim Gray.

“I think it is a very challenging thing for all the players and the coaches this year, all the organizations that are trying to work our way through this issue,” Brady said, as transcribed by WEEI.com. “Things have changed at a moments notice and games are being rescheduled. This is just the way the year is going to be. I am sure at all point all teams are going to be impacted by it. You’re going to have to be mentally tough enough to deal with whatever circumstances come up. I don’t think anybody can really predict the future on this because it seems to be changing day after day. It is just part of our community, part of our society. It’s part of football players lives, it’s part of everyday people’s lives.

“We’re employees working our way through something and we’re going to have to be flexible with what is happening in our workplace and deal with it the best way we possibly can. I am someone who loves to go out there and play football.”

That’s about the answer you’d expect from Brady.

There will be Tuesday night game played this week, as the Tennessee Titans (following a since-qualled coronavirus outbreak) will host the Buffalo Bills.

