Indians Tweet To Braves After Atlanta Blows 3-1 NLCS Lead To Dodgers

Death, taxes and Atlanta teams blowing big leads.
No, we’re not talking about the Falcons this time.
The Braves once held a 3-1 National League Championship Series lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers and were just one win away from the World Series.
But the Dodgers stormed all the way back to take Game 7 and advance to the World Series.
And the Cleveland Indians took notice.
As you probably remember, Cleveland also blew a 3-1 2016 World Series lead to the Chicago Cubs. So it knows a thing or two about how Braves fans must be feeling.
And the Indians’ Twitter account fired off a tweet Monday to help ease the pain.
Sometimes you need a little humor to help cope with the pain, right?