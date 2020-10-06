Internet Got Kick Out Of Bill Belichick Wearing Two Face Masks For Patriots-Chiefs

The NFL on multiple occasions already this season has handed out hefty financial punishments to coaches who weren’t properly wearing face masks on the sideline during games.

Bill Belichick on Monday didn’t come even remotely close to being in jeopardy of such fine.

The Patriots head coach wore not one, but two face masks during New England’s Week 4 matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. Patriots-Chiefs, of course, was pushed back one day after each team had a player test positive for COVID-19 over the weekend.

As you can imagine, Belichick going double mask prompted a slew of social media reactions.

Belichick with the double mask coverage for tonight's game! 😷 pic.twitter.com/XJTMGEEB1N — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 5, 2020

Bill Belichick probably saw Andy Reid's face shield, so he decided to wear two facemasks pic.twitter.com/SMiuSeDCy2 — SB Nation (@SBNation) October 5, 2020

#Patriots Belichick wearing two masks in tonight's game.



Playing no games here!



Pc: BleacherReport pic.twitter.com/OAOPf7yVe1 — Kayla Burton (@Kay_Breezy22) October 5, 2020

How long before @AdamSchefter reports that NFL is fining Belichick for wearing TWO masks? — Tony Massarotti (@TonyMassarotti) October 6, 2020

Bill Belichick doubling up on masks



Another excuse not to talk to us 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Ma5QGi4ARa — Fantasy HQ (@RealFantasyHQ) October 5, 2020

Belichick with more masks than sleeves https://t.co/mSRfTol8ph — Erik Schlitt (@erikschlitt) October 5, 2020

Belichick’s Patriots played inspired football against the reigning Super Bowl champions, but poor quarterback play and a handful of costly mistakes doomed New England on Monday. The Patriots dropped to 2-2 on the season with their 26-10 loss to Patrick Mahomes and Co.

New England will look to bounce back this Sunday when it hosts the Denver Broncos. It remains to be seen if Cam Newton will be back under center for the Patriots in Week 5.

