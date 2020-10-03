Is Anthony Davis LeBron James’ Best Counterpart? Dwyane Wade Weighs In

LeBron James always has been Batman, but he’s had a few very good Robins.

Of course, there was Dwyane Wade, who James won two NBA titles with during his days with the Miami Heat. Then there was Kyrie Irving, a teammate when James won his third NBA title as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016. And now there’s Los Angeles teammate Anthony Davis, who has helped James lead the Lakers to a 1-0 series lead in the 2020 NBA Finals.

The combination of Davis and James, and perhaps due to recency bias, now has prompted a question: Who has been James’ best counterpart?

Former Boston Celtic center and current NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins offered his opinion Friday night — Davis.

With All due respect to the great @DwyaneWade I believe that Anthony Davis compliments Lebron better than any other player he’s ever played with. https://t.co/V8xPXyZS4I — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) October 3, 2020

And it has drawn a response from Wade himself, who actually agrees.

I agree Big Perk https://t.co/59qWoMz7y9 — DWade (@DwyaneWade) October 3, 2020

The combination of James and Davis obviously could make their case stronger if the duo is able to win the Lakers their 17th NBA Championship.

