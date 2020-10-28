Is Stephon Gilmore’s House On The Market Amid Trade Rumors?

Bill Belichick says he doesn’t know anything about the Stephon Gilmore trade rumors going around.

Maybe, but that doesn’t mean the reigning Defensive Player of the Year won’t be traded.

With the New England Patriots struggling over recent weeks, speculation has emerged about the possibility of the Pats becoming sellers at the NFL Trade Deadline this upcoming Tuesday.

Certainly, Gilmore would be a player most likely to fetch a decent haul in a trade, making him the source of much of that speculation.

So it’s interesting, then, that this was “reported” on WEEI’s The Greg Hill Show on Wednesday morning.

Breaking: Stephon Gilmore’s house is on the market. — The Greg Hill Show (@TheGregHillShow) October 28, 2020

Now, the source of this were two seperate people sending messages to the station text line saying they live near Gilmore and his house is now up for sale.

Because of that, this should be taken with a mountain — like, Mount Everest level — of salt.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images