It Didn’t Count, But Did Rutgers Try To Pull Off Wildest TD In College Football History?

So the touchdown didn’t count, but we really wish it did.

Trailing 37-21 at the end of the fourth quarter against Indiana on a 4th-and-32, Rutgers tried to pull off one of the craziest plays in college football history.

And amid all the madness, and about nine lateral throws, it almost looked like they scored a touchdown off of it.

This didn't count, but it truly was one of the wildest plays we've ever seen 🤯😂 pic.twitter.com/78Uc1zrCSY — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 31, 2020

The attempt at the 33-second miracle play was called back, something about an illegal forward pass mixed somewhere in there. But we think we all can agree that it should have counted on novelty alone. Whatever.