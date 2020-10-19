Jackie Bradley Jr. Reacts To Mookie Betts Robbing Freddie Freeman Of Home Run

Another game, another web gem from Mookie Betts.

Betts flashed the leather and then some Sunday night during Game 7 of the National League Championship Series. With the Los Angeles Dodgers trailing the Atlanta Braves 3-2 in the fifth inning at Globe Life Field, Betts prevented the NL East champs from doubling their lead by leaping and reaching over the wall to rob Freddie Freeman of a one-out home run.

The spectacular grab prompted a slew of reactionary tweets, including one from Jackie Bradley Jr., who had a front-row seat to plenty of Betts’ most impressive catches.

Touché Markus @mookiebetts touché — Jackie Bradley Jr. (@JackieBradleyJr) October 19, 2020

Betts’ snag proved to be a momentum-shifter for the Dodgers. Kike Hernandez knotted the game up at 3-3 with a solo shot in the sixth inning and Cody Bellinger followed suit a frame later to give LA a lead it wouldn’t relinquish.

The Dodgers now are on to the World Series where they’ll meet the Tampa Bay Rays. Game 1 of the best-of-seven set is slated for Tuesday night.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images