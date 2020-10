Week 6 of the NFL season continues Sunday when the Detroit Lions take on the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Jacksonville has lost its last four games, while Detroit looks to stop its skid at one after a Week 5 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

These two teams have not faced one another since 2016 with the Lions coming out with a 26-19 win.

Here’s how to watch Jaguars vs. Lions:

When: Sunday, Oct. 18 at 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Stream: FuboTV — Free trial | FOX

Thumbnail photo via Tim Fuller/USA TODAY Sports Images