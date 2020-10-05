Jalen Ramsey, Golden Tate Get In Physical Altercation After Rams-Giants

There’s a bit of bad blood between Golden Tate and Jalen Ramsey, and it boiled over Sunday afternoon.

The duo engaged in a physical altercation at midfield shortly after the Los Angeles Rams’ victory over the New York Giants at SoFi Stadium.

Tate and Ramsey quickly approached each other following the final whistle and appeared to throw several punches before teammates broke them up, according to The Associated Press’ Greg Beacham.

You can check out a clip of the brawl here.

As you likely know, Tate and Ramsey have been on opposite ends of an ugly breakup between the former and Tate’s sister, Breanna. The two have two kids together and were involved in a public breakup last year. Tate later said he was “not happy at all” about the “disrespect” he believes Ramsey showed Breanna, per The New York Post.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images