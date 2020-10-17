Jamaal Williams Hilariously Throws Shade At Tom Brady Ahead Of Packers-Bucs

Tom Brady still is taking some heat for his big Week 5 blunder.

As you likely remember, the Buccaneers quarterback appeared to forget which down he was on during the final moments of Tampa Bay’s final drive. Neither Brady nor Bucs head coach Bruce Arians admitted to the potential mistake after the game, however.

Jamaal Williams, for one, doesn’t seem to believe the pair. And the running back threw some hilarious shade Brady’s way during Tuesday’s episode of Game On Wisconsin’s “The Jamaal Williams Show” ahead of the Green Bay Packers’ Week 6 matchup against Tampa.

“I’m pretty sure my quarterback knows what fourth down is, you know what I mean?” Williams said. “That’s what I’m saying, like, Aaron Rodgers would never do that. Never. You know what I mean? He’s too smart for that.

“We’d never be in that type of situation ’cause A-Rod is always prepared, always looking at the clock. We got too many people who are just too ready to go. We’ve been in those types of pressure situations before, so I feel like it’s just natural for us to just be on top of everything and just go ball.”

Ouch. Someone get Brady some ice for that burn.

Packers-Bucs, by the way, kicks off Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Mike Dinovo/USA TODAY Sports Images