Jay King Joins ‘NESN After Hours’ To Talk NBA Bubble’s Vast Success

After over 100 days, the NBA bubble officially is complete.

After the NBA’s season was put on pause following Rudy Gobert’s positive COVID-19 diagnosis, it seemed hopeless that the players would touch the court again in 2020.

The NBA not only returned, it flourished. The bubble ball arguably was some of the best basketball in recent memory, and even more impressively there was not a single positive COVID-19 test from July through October.

While it’s unknown for sure when the NBA’s 2021 season will tip off, one thing’s for sure: the NBA should be proud today.

The Athletic’s Jay King joined Carolyn Manno on Monday night’s “NESN After Hours” to discuss the NBA’s impressive run.

Check out the interview above, presented by People’s United Bank.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images