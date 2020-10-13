Jerry Jones Reveals Dak Prescott ‘Future’ Of Cowboys After Devastating Ankle Injury

Jerry Jones seems confident Dak Prescott will be with the Dallas Cowboys for a while.

The quarterback, who suffered a gruesome season-ending ankle injury Sunday, was playing this season on the franchise tag after the two sides could not come to terms on a deal in the offseason.

There was plenty of speculation regarding Prescott’s future with the franchise, especially after beginning this year so hot.

But if you ask Jones, Prescott is the “future” of the team.

“Absolutely not,” Jones told 105.3 The Fan on Monday, via ESPN. “He’s our future. He’s special. If anyone can overcome anything, it would be Dak. This is something that our doctors feel good that he’ll overcome and come back better than ever.”

Prescott won’t return to the field this season and is looking at a four-to-six month recovery time.

