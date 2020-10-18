NFL Rumors: Jets’ Drama Continues As Frustration Builds Between Coaches

The New York Jets have a lot of things to blame for their current state of affairs.

It looks like we’re at the point where head coach Adam Gase and defensive coordinator Gregg Williams publicly are pointing fingers, through the Jets rank near the bottom of the league on both sides of the ball.

Ahead of New York’s Week 6 matchup against the Miami Dolphins, Gase was not happy with Williams for his comments about how “it’s not all on the defense,” according to the CBS broadcast.

The head coach reportedly told the crew in a production meeting, “That’s not what we need. … Everyone needs to shut up and play.”

Is it now every man for himself in the Meadowlands?

