Jets Vs. Dolphins Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 6 Game Online, On TV

Ah, nothing like matchup between AFC East bottom-feeders.

The 1-3 Miami Dolphins are set to host the 0-4 New York Jets on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium. This will be the first game for New York since it released star running back Le’Veon Bell, who had become a malcontent.

Will it be a case of addition by subtraction for the Jets? Probably not, but we nevertheless will find out soon enough.

Here’s how to watch Jets vs. Dolphins online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Oct. 18 at 4:05 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access

