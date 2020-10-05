Jimmy Butler Nabs 40 Points, Triple-Double In Heat’s Game 3 Victory

No Bam Adebayo or Goran Dragic for Game 3? No problem.

At least, it wasn’t a problem Sunday, as Jimmy Butler carried the Miami Heat to a 115-104 win over the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA finals.

The wing dropped 40 (!) points, 13 assists, 11 rebounds, two steals and two blocks in the win. And he did so, somehow, without a single 3-point attempt.

Butler became the third player in Finals history to record a 40-point triple-double, joining Jerry West and LeBron James, as noted by ESPN’s Malika Andrews. It was his second 40-point showing in this year’s playoffs, matching James and Dwayne Wade for the most in a single postseason in Heat franchise history.

Jimmy Butler's two 40-point performances this postseason, tie with LeBron James and Dwyane Wade for the most such games in a single postseason in Heat franchise history, per @ESPNStatsInfo. https://t.co/PWSSl43Kzc — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) October 5, 2020

Jimmy Butler was smiling after scoring on LeBron. pic.twitter.com/6IKvetkg37 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 5, 2020

"They’re in trouble"



– Jimmy Butler pic.twitter.com/MBYmJRadAn — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) October 5, 2020

Jimmy Butler is the first player to outscore, outrebound and out-assist LeBron James in a Finals game, including LeBron's teammates. Via Elias. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) October 5, 2020

The Lakers’ advantage in the series is down to one, with Game 4 scheduled for Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images