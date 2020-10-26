Jimmy Garoppolo Reflects On ‘Exciting’ Return To Foxboro After Pummelling Patriots

Jimmy Garoppolo really couldn’t have drawn up a better return to where his NFL journey started.

In his first game not just in New England but against the Patriots altogether, Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers undressed the Patriots, beating them 33-6 at Gillette Stadium.

The victory happened almost three years to the day of Garoppolo’s Halloween 2017 trade to the 49ers, and he was quick to admit that there were a lot of emotions for him.

“Yeah, it was a cool week,” Garoppolo said after the win. “Just a lot of emotions, a lot of memories. Especially coming back here, seeing the same stadium, hearing the same songs they used to play, a lot of memories came back. A lot of emotions out there. But it was a fun night.”

Garoppolo finished his night going 20-for-25 in the air for 277 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions.