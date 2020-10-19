Joakim Nordstrom Signs One-Year Deal With Flames On NHL’s $700K Minimum

Joakim Nordstrom has found a new home.
The former Boston Bruins forward signed a one-year contract with the Calgary Flames, the team announced Monday afternoon.
The deal is worth the NHL’s minimum of $700,000.
Nordstrom spent the previous two seasons with the Bruins and racked up 11 goals and eight assists.
Where the forward excelled with Boston, though, was on the penalty kill where he averaged nearly two minutes of shorthanded time per game.
It had been speculated Nordstrom wasn’t going to return to the Black and Gold once general manager Don Sweeney revealed it would be difficult to re-sign the 28-year-old.