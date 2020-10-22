Joe Buck Had Perfect Reaction To World Series Fan’s Weird Glove Throw

Fans do some weird, weird stuff.

Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith cracked a solo homer Wednesday night in the sixth inning of his team’s eventual World Series Game 2 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays. And, for reasons still unclear, the fan who caught the ball in the right field stands elected to hold onto the ball but throw his glove onto the field. It seemed totally intentional, too.

FOX Sports broadcaster Joe Buck had the perfect reaction to the bizarre moment.

Take a look:

This fan caught Will Smith's HR ball… and threw his glove on the field? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/0MNh1MwUeR — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 22, 2020

Yeah, we don’t know either, Joe.

The 2020 World Series now is tied at a game apiece. The Dodgers and Rays will enjoy on off day Thursday before meeting Friday night for Game 3.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images