Joe Buck’s Broadcasting Work Schedule This Week Is Absolutely Insane

Joe Buck didn’t summit the sports broadcasting mountain by being a total couch potato.

That said, the FOX Sports broadcaster’s work schedule this week presents a particularly impressive challenge.

With Sunday’s game between the Green Bay Packers and and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Buck began a stretch that will see him call seven games in seven days. He’ll finish the week having been the voice of three NFL games and four World Series games.

Check this out:

Seven Games. Seven Days. 🗓️



It's a busy week for FOX Sports' @Buck, as he tackles a full slate of October's premier sporting events including three @NFL matchups and @MLB's 116th #WorldSeries.



⚾️🏈 pic.twitter.com/ulB5mZgJGy — FOX Sports PR (@FOXSportsPR) October 18, 2020

Luckily for Buck, his week won’t see any coast-to-coast travel. Still, flying from Tampa to Buffalo to Arlington to Philly and back to Arlington doesn’t sound like a ton of fun.

Go get ’em, Joseph.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images