Joe Thornton Joins Switzerland’s HC Davos During NHL Free Agency Stint

Joe Thornton is determined to make the most of the remainder of his professional hockey career.

The NHL free-agent center signed with HC Davos on Thursday, the Swiss hockey professional club announced in a press release and on social media. He’s expected to play for the club as early as Saturday, according to The San Jose Mercury’s Curtis Pashelka.

“HC fans,” Thornton said. “I’m back.”

Thornton, who possess a Switzerland passport and is married to a Swiss woman, played for Davos during the 2004-05 and the 2012 NHL lockouts and has been training with the club since July. His latest stint with the club officially is a loan, which will allow him to return to the NHL for a 23rd season when the new campaign begins.