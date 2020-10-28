Josh McDaniels Had Interesting Message For Jimmy Garoppolo After Week 7

Perhaps New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels will coach Jimmy Garoppolo again somewhere down the road.

McDaniels shared this conversation with Garoppolo after the quarterback’s San Francisco 49ers beat the Patriots 33-6 in Week 7:

McDaniels: I’ll stay in touch.

Garoppolo: Yeah, no doubt, man.

McDaniels: All right. Good luck.

Garoppolo: Good luck the rest of the way, Josh.

McDaniels: Thanks, you too.

You can see the exchange at the 2:10 mark in this video:

Garoppolo played under McDaniels on the Patriots from 2014 until Halloween 2017 when the QB was traded to the 49ers.