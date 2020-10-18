Julian Edelman Preaches ‘No Excuses’ In Hype Video For Broncos-Patriots

The New England Patriots already have encountered a fair amount of adversity through the first quarter-plus of the 2020 season.

Don’t expect Bill Belichick’s team to dwell on these hardships, however.

The Patriots on Sunday will (finally) square off with the visiting Denver Broncos. The contest was rescheduled twice due to COVID-19 concerns coming out of Foxboro. It will mark New England’s first game since its Week 4 matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs, another tilt that challenged the Patriots to overcome several obstacles.

Still, New England players appear to be maintaining tunnel vision amid this unconventional campaign. Julian Edelman expressed as much with an Instagram post leading up to Broncos-Patriots.

Edelman’s hype video featured plenty of Cam Newton, who’s set to return to game action in Week 6 after being sidelined for Patriots-Chiefs. Stephon Gilmore, who also dealt with a COVID-19 bout, is expected to suit up against the Broncos as well.

Kick off from Gillette Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Sports Images